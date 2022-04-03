NTPC Recruitment 2022: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has invited applications for 55 Executive posts on fixed-term basis. The eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website of the corporation i.e. careers.ntpc.co.in. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is April 8.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 60000 Per Month; Apply For 55 Posts at ntpc.co.in

Here are the details of the vacancies:

The posts are: Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M) (50)

Executive (Operations – Power Trading) (4)

Executive (BD – Power Trading) (1)

Eligibility Criteria:

For Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M) posts

A degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics or Instrumentation Engineering with at least 60% marks is needed.

In addition, at least two years of work experience is required.

For Executive (Operations – Power Trading) posts

An Electrical or Mechanical Engineering degree with 60% marks and three years of work experience in relevant fields is needed.

For the Executive (BD – Power Trading) post

Candidates with a degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with 60% marks and work experience of three years is required.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for all the posts is 35 years.