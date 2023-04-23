Home

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Apply For 152 Posts at careers.ntpc.co.in; Read Details Here

NTPC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: NTPC Limited has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Mining Overman, Overman (Magazine), Mechanical Supervisor, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is May 5. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Online application begins: April 19, 2023

Last date to apply: May 5, 2023.

NTPC Vacancy 2023: Check Post-Wise Details Here

Mining Overman: 84 posts

Overman(Magazine): 7 posts

Mechanical Supervisor: 22 posts

Electrical Supervisor: 20 posts

Vocational Training Instructor: 3 posts

Mins survey: 9 posts

Mining Sirdar(All Backlog Vacancies): 7 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Mining Overman: Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering from an Institute of repute with minimum 60%(For SC/ST/Land-outsee0 Minimum 50%)marks.

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Check Selection Process Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:

Direct Link: Download NTPC Job Notification PDF NTPC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online? Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website or till May 5, 2023. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared above.

