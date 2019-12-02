NTRO Recruitment 2019: The National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) on Monday opened its applications for the recruitment to fill 71 vacancies in Technician ‘A’ posts. Candidates interested and eligible can apply online by visiting their official website – ntrorectt.in.

Candidates must note that the application process closes on at 10 AM on December 23, 2019. The examination for the same will be conducted in the month of January or February.

The NTRO recruitment drive is only for candidates between the age group of 18 to 27 years. It must be noted that applicants who exceed the age limit before the closing date of application will not be permitted to appear for NTRO exam.

However, there will be certain age relaxations as per the government rules and regulations. For any other query regarding the application, candidates can go through the official notification available on the website.

Here’s how to apply for NTRO Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTRO, i.e., ntrorectt.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Online Application’ tab

Step 3: Fill in the required credentials. Click on ‘Start Registration’.

Step 4: Fill in all the requisite details like name, dob, place, educational qualifications, etc on the application form that appears on the next page. Upload the supporting documents.

Step 5: Go through all the details on the form thoroughly, and make the necessary corrections as once the form is submitted, no changes can be made.

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’. Download your application form and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates will get their registration number through e-mail or SMS. Note that candidates must pass Class 10 as a minimum educational requirement for application. They must also have a working knowledge of computer.