NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021: The National Council of Educational Research and Training(NCERT) has released the provisional NTSE Stage 2 Results 2021 on its official website. Those who have appeared for the Stage 2 examination can download their results from the official website of NCERT, ncert.nic.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021. Follow the steps given below.

NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021: Step-by-Step Guide to Download

Go to the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in

Click on the link for provisional NTSE result and OMR sheet.

Now enter the required credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and security code to log in.

Your NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021 for future reference.

The Final Result and the Merit List will be released on February 11, 2022. The Council has conducted the NTSE Stage 2 exam on October 24, 2021. One can click on the link given below to download the results.

In case of any discrepancy in Scores obtained, candidates can bring it to the notice of the NCERT through email at ntsexam.ncert@gov.in within 3 days from the release of provisional results, which was announced on February 7.

The official notice further reads, “No other queries will be entertained after the stipulated period. Final Result along with Merit Lists will be declared tentatively around 11 February, 2022 up to 5:00 pm.”