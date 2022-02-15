NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021: The National Council of Educational Research and Training(NCERT) has released an important notice regarding the Final NTSE Stage 2 Results 2021. As per the official notice, the final results of the NTS Stage-II examination will be uploaded on the NCERT website on February 18, 2022, at 5:00 PM.Also Read - MEA Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 75 Intern Posts at internship.mea.gov.in

Those who have appeared for the National Talent Search Stage 2 examination can download their results from the official website of NCERT, ncert.nic.in. The Council has already released the Provisional NTSE Stage-2 Results 2021 on February 9, 2022, along with the OMR sheet. Also Read - NHM Recruitment 2022: Registration For 154 Posts Begins at nhm.assam.gov.in| Deets Inside

NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021: Here’s How to Check

Go to the official website of NCERT, ncert.nic.in

Click on the NTSE section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Now click on Provisional Result NTSE-2021 (Click here to view provisional result and OMR sheet) option.

option. Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to download the NTSE Result 2021.

NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021: Click Here to Download

Now enter the required credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and security code to log in.

Your NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021 for future reference.

The Final Result and the Merit List which was scheduled to release on February 11, 2022, now has been postponed due to some reason. The Council has conducted the NTSE Stage 2 exam on October 24, 2021. One can click on the links given below to download the results. Also Read - NRL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 80 Posts at nrl.co.in | Check Last Date, Eligibility Here