Nursery admissions update: Admissions set to begin in Delhi, schools to announce point-based criteria today

Admissions in entry-level classes for the upcoming academic session 2027-28 are set to begin. Schools are expected to announce their 100 point-based criteria on Monday, November 23.

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Nursery admissions update: Admissions set to begin in Delhi, schools to announce point-based criteria today | imafge: x

Nursery Admissions Update: Schools in Delhi are set to begin the admission process for entry-level classes for the upcoming academic session 2027-28. This includes nursery classes in private unaided recognised schools as well. The educational institutions are expected to announce their 100-point criteria on Monday, November 23. The Delhi education department, in an official notification, announced the schedule for the admission process, informing parents that the application process is set to start on December 1.

Notably, the first and second lists of seat allotment will be released on December 20 and February 2, respectively. The admission process will end on March 12.

“All the private unaided recognised schools shall upload their criteria adopted for admission under open seats at entry level classes (other than EWS/DG/CWSN category seats) for the academic session 2027-28 of this Directorate’s website,” the department said. The notification, which was issued on November 20, was signed by Director (Education) Ankita Anand.

The department also instructed the education institutions to issue a detailed break-up of the 100-point admission criteria on their official websites for the convenience of the parents.

What Are The Criteria And Age Limits

The Delhi education department also outlined 62 prohibited admission criteria. The criteria included educational qualifications of the parents, gender of student, interview-based tests, management quota, and Delhi domicile certificate (by birth).

The department directed schools to strictly follow the age criteria laid down as per National Education Policy 2020 for applicants. The age limit for nursery students (Balvatika 1/ Pre School 1) shall be 3+ years and up to 4 years; the age limit for Kindergarten should be 4+ up to 5 years. For Class 1 the age limit is 5+ years or up to 6 years as on 31st March, 2027.

Admission timeline

It is to be noted that the department has issued a timeline only for open seats and admission for children with special needs, economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups will be released in the coming months. As per the notification, schools have to leave 25 percent of the seats for the EWS/DG and CWSN category students.

“No private unaided recognised schools shall process the admission of EWS/DG/CWSN free ship category students manually. The department shall conduct a computerised draw of lots for admission of EWS/DG/CWSN category students,” the department added.