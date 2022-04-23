NVCT MIS Admit Card: The National Council of Vocational Training ht Development and Entrepreneurship(MIS) on Saturday released the admit card for the ITI CBT exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets through the official website of NVCT —ncvtmis.gov.in.Also Read - AMUL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 4,75,000 Per Annum; Apply For Accounts Assistant Posts at careers.amul.com

The official notification issued on NVCT reads, "Hall Tickets for special CBT exam scheduled between 25th April to 30th April(Phase 1) can be downloaded from trainee profile or ITI Login. HT for the exam starting from 6th May onwards will be available on 2nd May 2022."

NVCT MIS Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of NVCT — ncvtmis.gov.in.

Now click on the ‘Trainee’ section.

Under the ‘Trainee’ section, click on the ‘Trainee Profile’ option.

Enter your registration number, father/guardian name, and date of birth.

Now click on Submit option.

Save, Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given above to download the hall ticket.