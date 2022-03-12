NVS Admission 2022 Latest News: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), the exam conducting body, on Saturday released the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, JNVST Admit Cards 2022 for class 9 examination. Students, who are preparing for the exam, can check and download the admit cards from the official website Navodaya.gov.in on or before the exam date. To access the admit card, the students need to put their registration number and date of birth.

The students should know that the NVS is conducting JNVST lateral entry test for Class 9 to fill the remaining seats. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 9, 2022 and it will be objective and will be conducted within a duration of 2.5 hours.

The students appearing for the admission test would be required to carry their admit card to their respective exam centres.

NVS Admission 2022: Exam pattern

The NVS earlier had said that the question papers will comprise four sections: English (15), Hindi(15), Mathematics (35) and Science(35). Moreover, the question paper will be of a total 100 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

NVS Admission 2022: Here’s how to download admit card