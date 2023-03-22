Home

NVS Admission 2023: JNVST Class 9 Result Declared at nvsadmissionclassnine.in; Direct Link Here

Candidates can download the JNVST Class 9 result 2023 by visiting the official website at nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

NVS Admission 2023: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the result for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2023 for admission to Class 9. Candidates can download the JNVST Class 9 result 2023 by visiting the official website at nvsadmissionclassnine.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a direct link and steps to download the result. Follow the steps given below.

Download JNVST Class 9 Result 2023 : Direct Link

JNVST Class 9 Result 2023: How To Check Online?

Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) at nvsadmissionclassnine.in .

. Look for the result link.

Enter the required credentials such as username, password, and date of birth, and click on submit option.

Your JNVST Class 9 result 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

