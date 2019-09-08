NVS Admit Card 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on Sunday released the admit card for TGT, PGT, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerks on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Students can check their exam dates and venue details on their admit cards.

The exam was held from September 16-20.

The exam schedule for PGT/TGT/LDC/AC/MISC was released on NVS’s official website on September 2.

Here is how you can download the NVS Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site at navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Download Admit Card for Computer Based Test for the recruitment of Assistant Commissioners, PGTs, TGTs, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerks’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a print-out for a future reference.

Further, candidates must also bring along a photo identity card on the day of the exam, or they won’t be allowed to sit for the exams.