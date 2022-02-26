NVS Admit Card 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for various Non-Teaching posts. Candidates who have applied for the NVS Recruitment Exams can download NVS Admit Card by visiting the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Provisional Result Of Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared. Here’s How to Check
NVS Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Check
Also Read - SEBI Grade A Result 2022 Released; Know How to Download
- Go to the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, navodaya.gov.in.
- Click on the link that reads, ‘Link for downloading an E-admit card for appearing in CBT i.r.o. various Non-Teaching posts under Direct Recruitment Drive- 2021-22,’ available on the What’s New section of the homepage.
- A new window will open.
- Enter the required credentials, such as user name, password, captcha, and click on the login option.
- Your NVS Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download and take a printout of NVS Admit Card 2022 for future reference.
For the convenience of the students, we have also provided you with a direct link to download the admit card. Candidates are advised to click on the link given above. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1925 vacant posts will be filled. For more updates, visit the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Professor, Other Posts at upsc.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here