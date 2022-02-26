NVS Admit Card 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for various Non-Teaching posts. Candidates who have applied for the NVS Recruitment Exams can download NVS Admit Card by visiting the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Provisional Result Of Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared. Here’s How to Check

Go to the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, navodaya.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, ' Link for downloading an E-admit card for appearing in CBT i.r.o. various Non-Teaching posts under Direct Recruitment Drive- 2021-22 ,' available on the What's New section of the homepage.

,’ available on the What’s New section of the homepage. A new window will open.

Enter the required credentials, such as user name, password, captcha, and click on the login option.

Your NVS Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of NVS Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have also provided you with a direct link to download the admit card. Candidates are advised to click on the link given above. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1925 vacant posts will be filled. For more updates, visit the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.