NVS CBT 2022 Recruitment Exams Postponed; Check Revised Schedule Here

NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has postponed the exam dates for various recruitment examinations scheduled to be held on November 28, 29, and 30. Eligible candidates can ch

NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has postponed the exam dates for various recruitment examinations scheduled to be held on November 28, 29, and 30. Eligible candidates can check the revised schedule by visiting the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. As per the revised schedule, the CBT examination for Vice Principal and Principal posts will be held on December 10 and December 11, 2022, in the Delhi region.

NVS RECRUITMENT 2022: CHECK EXAM DATE, AND TIME HERE

DATE OF CBT SHIFT Recruitment Drive Post Name 10-Dec-2022 1st Limited Departmental Competitive Examination Vice Principal 2nd Limited Departmental Competitive Examination Principal 11-Dec-2022 1st Special Recruitment Drive (North Eastern Region) Principal 2nd Direct Recruitment Drive Principal 15-Dec-2022 1st Direct Recruitment Drive Post Graduate Teacher

(PGT)