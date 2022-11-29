NVS CBT 2022 Recruitment Exams Postponed; Check Revised Schedule Here
NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has postponed the exam dates for various recruitment examinations scheduled to be held on November 28, 29, and 30. Eligible candidates can ch
NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has postponed the exam dates for various recruitment examinations scheduled to be held on November 28, 29, and 30. Eligible candidates can check the revised schedule by visiting the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. As per the revised schedule, the CBT examination for Vice Principal and Principal posts will be held on December 10 and December 11, 2022, in the Delhi region.
NVS RECRUITMENT 2022 REVISED SCHEDULE
NVS RECRUITMENT 2022: CHECK EXAM DATE, AND TIME HERE
|DATE OF CBT
|SHIFT
|Recruitment Drive
|Post Name
|10-Dec-2022
|1st
|Limited Departmental Competitive Examination
|Vice Principal
|
2nd
|Limited Departmental Competitive Examination
|Principal
|11-Dec-2022
|1st
|Special Recruitment Drive (North Eastern Region)
|Principal
|2nd
|Direct Recruitment Drive
|Principal
|15-Dec-2022
|1st
|Direct Recruitment Drive
|Post Graduate Teacher
(PGT)
