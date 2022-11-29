NVS CBT 2022 Recruitment Exams Postponed; Check Revised Schedule Here

NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has postponed the exam dates for various recruitment examinations scheduled to be held on November 28, 29, and 30. Eligible candidates can ch

Updated: November 29, 2022 4:49 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NVS Recruitment 2022, nvs recruitment 2022,NVS TGT PGT Exam Date 2022,NVS Admit Card 2022 TGT PGT Exam Date,Navodaya Vidyalaya TGT PGT Exam Date,NVS Exam Date 2022 Out For TGT,PGT,navodaya vidyalaya samiti recruitment 2022 pdf,nvs tgt pgt recruitment 2022,navodaya.gov.in,Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti,Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya,teaching positions in North East,NVS teaching positions,NVS teaching jobs,JNV teaching jobs,Teaching jobs in JNV,teaching job,jobs for teachers,NVS Exam City and Date 2022,NVS TGT/PGT Exam City 2022,NVS TGT/PGT Exam Date 2022,nvs teacher,NVS 2022,NVS Jobs NVS Recruitment, NVS Jobs 2022, NVS Naukri 2022, https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/en/Home1, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti , Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Bharti, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Jobs, navodaya.gov.in, sarkari naukri, government jobs, jobs 2022, sarkari bharti, nvs recruitment 2022, nvs recruitment 2022 state wise vacancy, nvs recruitment 2022 salary, syllabus for nvs recruitment 2022, nvs school recruitment 2022, nvs recruitment 2022 teaching staff, nvs recruitment 2022 teaching vacancy, nvs teacher recruitment 2022, nvs recruitment 2022 update, nvs recruitment 2022 vacancy, nvs recruitment 2022 teacher vacancy, nvs recruitment 2022 notification pdf, nvs.nic.in recruitment 2022, nvs teacher recruitment 2022 notification, nvs recruitment 2022 online apply, nvs recruitment 2022 official notification pdf, nvs recruitment 2022 online form, navodaya vidyalaya recruitment 2022 online apply, nvs recruitment 2022 official website, nvs recruitment 2022 registration, nvs recruitment 2022 recruitment,

NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has postponed the exam dates for various recruitment examinations scheduled to be held on November 28, 29, and 30. Eligible candidates can check the revised schedule by visiting the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. As per the revised schedule, the CBT examination for Vice Principal and Principal posts will be held on December 10 and December 11, 2022,  in the Delhi region.

Also Read:

NVS RECRUITMENT 2022 REVISED SCHEDULE 

NVS RECRUITMENT 2022: CHECK EXAM DATE, AND TIME HERE

DATE OF CBT SHIFT Recruitment DrivePost Name
10-Dec-20221stLimited Departmental  Competitive ExaminationVice Principal
 

2nd

Limited Departmental Competitive ExaminationPrincipal
11-Dec-2022 1stSpecial Recruitment Drive (North Eastern Region)Principal
2ndDirect Recruitment Drive

 

Principal
15-Dec-20221stDirect Recruitment DrivePost Graduate Teacher
(PGT)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 29, 2022 4:46 PM IST

Updated Date: November 29, 2022 4:49 PM IST