NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 Soon at navodaya.gov.in; Here’s How to Download
NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 Release Date Time at navodaya.gov.in: One can download the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti NVS TGT PGT 2022 exam schedule and NVS CBT Admit Card by visiting the official website at navodaya.gov.in.
NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 Release Date Time at navodaya.gov.in: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the examination schedule for the direct recruitment drive, special recruitment drive for various teaching posts for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the North Eastern region and limited departmental examination/ limited departmental competitive examination 2022-23. As per the official notification, the admit card for the online exam will be released today, November 25, 2022, on the designated recruitment portal.
One can download the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti NVS TGT PGT 2022 exam schedule and NVS CBT Admit Card by visiting the official website at navodaya.gov.in. As per the schedule, the exam will be held on November 28, 29, and November 30, 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and the second shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD NVS CBT Admit Card 2022(link to be active soon)
STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD NVS CBT Admit Card 2022
- Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) at navodaya.gov.in.
- On the homepage, look for the NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 link.
- Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.
- Your NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of the same for further need.
All concerned candidates are again requested to visit Samiti’s website regularly i.e. www.navodaya.gov.in as well as their registered Email address and Mobile Number for further updates in this regard.
