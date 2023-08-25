Home

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Application To Be Accepted Till August 25 At navodaya.gov.in

The selection test for admission to class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for the academic year 2024-25 will take place in two phases on November 4 and January 20, 2024.

Apply for NVS Class 6 Admission 2024. (Representative Image)

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will be closing the registration for admission in Class 6 in various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas today on August 25, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. The initial date to apply for the Navodaya Jawahar Vidyalaya selection test was August 17, however, the deadline was later extended to August 25. The correction window for making changes to the online application will remain open only for two days after the last date of submission of online applications on August 27.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for admission to Class 6 in JNVs for the academic session 2024-25 will be taking place in two phases on November 4 and January 20, 2024. The exam time for both days has been fixed at 11.30 am. After both the exams are conducted, the result of the JNV Selection Test 2024 is most likely to be announced by March or April 2024.

Eligibility Criteria For Admission in NVS Class 6

In order to be eligible, a candidate must be a class 5 student in any of the Government schools or the schools recognised by the government. Students who have cleared class 5 before the session 2023-24 or repeated candidates will not be allowed to apply. Aspirants must not have been born before May 1, 2012, and after July 31, 2014.

How Can Candidates Apply For NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: How to apply

Here are the steps one can take if they wish to apply for Class 6 admission to various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2

After that, as you reach the homepage, click on the ‘NVS class VI registration’ link.

Step 3

Next, click on the “Click here for Class VI Registration 2024”.

Step 4

After that, fill out the application form.

Step 5

Upload all the required documents as mentioned in the form.

Step 6

Finally, pay the application fee.

Step 7

Hit the ‘Submit’ button and take a printout for further use.

For any further details, candidates can visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

