NVS Class 6 Admit Card: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti(NVS) has released the admit card 2022 for the Class 6 entrance test on its website. Students appearing for NVS Class 6 admission test can download their hall tickets from the official website of NVS: navodaya.gov.in. Candidates must note that the admit card is the most important document one must carry in the examination hall. Thus, no candidate will be allowed to enter without the hall ticket. The exams for Class 6 admissions are scheduled to be held on April 06, 2022. The exams will be held for a duration of two hours. The exams will begin at 11:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM.

NVS Class 6 Admit Card: Step By Step Guide to Download

Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Please click here for downloading the Admit Card for Class VI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2022 scheduled on 30th April 2022″

Now click on the “ Click Here to Download Admit Card ” option.

” option. Enter your registration number, date of birth.

Your JNV Class 6 Selection test Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Alternatively, one can download the admit card from the link given above.

Exam Pattern

The exam will have three sections: Mental ability, Arithmetic test, and Language test. There will 80 questions in all for 100 marks.