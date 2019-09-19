NVS Answer Key 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is likely to release the LDC Answer Key 2019 soon. Candidates who appeared for the NVS LDC exam can check the same by visiting the official website, i.e., navodaya.gov.in.

According to reports, the answer key was expected to release on September 25. However, no official notification has been announced yet regarding it. The exam board will issue a notification with the guidelines and details regarding the answer key.

The NVS exam 2019 began on September 16 and will go on till September 20. Candidates who gave the exam appeared for posts under the categories of Assistant Commissioner, TGT, PGT, LDC, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant. The answer key to each of these subjects will be announced separately.

People who appeared for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the website for the official notification.

Here are the steps to check your NVS LDC Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS, i.e., navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on flash link on the homepage that reads ‘NVS Answer Key 2019’.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number, date of birth, and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: The NVS Answer Key 2019 will display on your screen. Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Candidates who are unsatisfied with the answer key can raise their objection by registering of the website. After all the objections are raised, the NVS will issue a revised answer key on a later date that will be announced in the notification.