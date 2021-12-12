NVS Recruitment 2021: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for recruitment on different posts. There are a total of 10 vacant posts in various departments. The online application process is going on and the last date to apply is December 30, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the various posts from the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, navodaya.gov.in. Note, the applicant should not be more than 55 years of age as of December 30, 2021.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For 300 Trade Apprentice Posts on iocl.com | Apply By Dec 27

Vacancy Details Also Read - Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Registration For 144 Assistant Sub Inspector Posts Begins on Dec 13

Name of Posts and number of vacancies Also Read - Coast Guard Region Recruitment 2021: Apply For 96 Posts on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in| Know More Details Here

General Manager (Construction): 01

Deputy Commissioner (Finance): 01

Accounts Officer: 08

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

General Manager (Construction): A candidate must have passed Bachelor of Engineering or B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent and have at least 12 years of experience in planning, construction, and execution of civil engineering projects. To know more about the education qualification, age limit, and eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on its official website.

Click Here: NVS Recruitment Detailed Notification 2021

How to Apply for the various posts

Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, navodaya.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, “Notification for the post of General Manager (Construction), Deputy Commissioner (Fin.) and Account Officer on deputation basis in NVS,” available on the homepage. A new window will open. Note, First, the candidates need to register by providing their mobile number and email id. After registration, a candidate may click on Go To Application tab icon at the top right corner, select his category and other mandatory details, and complete Personal Details, Qualification Details, and Upload photo/signature and relevant documents. After submitting the application form, candidates must save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

According to the detailed notification issued by the NVS, selected candidates except GM (Construction) and DC (Finance) are liable to be posted/transferred to any of the Regional Offices of NVS. Candidates must note that no fee is required to be paid for filling the application form. Candidates facing any technical issue while filling the form can contact the helpdesk by dialing 02261306274.