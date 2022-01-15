NVS Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti(NVS) has announced a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for Group A, Group B, and Group C posts. Those candidates who are interested can apply for the same through the official website of NVS, navodaya.gov.in. Applicants must note that the last date to apply for the same is on or before February 10, 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled to be conducted from March 1 to 11, 2022. To know more details about NVS Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2: CBSE Releases Sample Papers, Marking Scheme For Board Exams | Deets Inside

Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1925 posts will be filled.

Total: 1925 posts

Group A

Assistant Commissioner: 5

Assistant Commissioner (Admin): 2

Group B

Female Staff Nurse: 82

Group C

Assistant Section Officer: 10

Audit Assistant: 11

Junior Translation Officer: 4

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1

Stenographer: 22

Computer Operator: 4

Catering Assistant: 87

Junior Secretariat Assistant (RO Cadre): 8

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre): 622

Electrician cum Plumber: 273

Lab Attendant: 142

Mess Helper: 629

MTS: 23

Important Dates to Remember

The online application has commenced from: January 12, 2022

The last date of online application: February 10, 2022

Education Qualification

Assistant Commissioner (Admin): Graduate Degree with 8 years of experience.

Female Staff Nurse: 12th passed and Diploma in Nursing or B.Sc in Nursing.

Assistant Section Officer: Graduation

Audit Assistant: B.Com

Junior Translation Officer: Master’s Degree in Hindi with English or Master’s Degree in English with Hindi or Master’s Degree as Hindi/English as a compulsory or elective subject.

How to Apply Online

Interested candidates fulfilling the criteria must apply online through the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti navodaya.gov.in on or before February 10, 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

NVS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online