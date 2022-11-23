NVS TGT, PGT Exam Schedule 2022 Released at navodaya.gov.in; Check Time Table Here

Navodaya Vidyalaya TGT PGT Exam Date: Candidates can check and download the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti NVS TGT PGT 2022 exam schedule by visiting the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

NVG TGT PGT 2022 Exam Date: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the examination schedule for the direct recruitment drive, special recruitment drive for various teaching posts for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the North Eastern region and limited departmental examination/ limited departmental competitive examination 2022-23. Candidates can check and download the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti NVS TGT PGT 2022 exam schedule by visiting the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

NVS Admit Card 2022

As per the official notification, the admit card for the online exam will be released on November 25, 2022, on the designated recruitment portal and it will contain the exact address of the CBT centre in the allotted city, date/shift timings, and other important details and instructions.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website of navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Notice regarding conduct of Computer Based Test (CBT) for various Teaching posts notified under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination / Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23”

A new PDF document will be displayed on the screen.

Download NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule

All concerned candidates are again requested to visit Samiti’s website regularly i.e. www.navodaya.gov.in as well as their registered Email address and Mobile Number for further updates in this regard.

NVS RECRUITMENT 2022: CHECK EXAM DATE, AND TIME HERE

Recruitment DRIVE NAME OF THE POST DATE OF CBT SHIFT TIMING Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23 TGT 29-11-2022 Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Miscellaneous Category of Teachers 30-11-2022 Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in NE Region TGT 28-11-2022 Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Miscellaneous Category of Teachers 30-11-2022 Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Limited Departmental Examination 2022-23 PGT 28-11-2022 Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM