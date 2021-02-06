NYKS Recruitment 2021: The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan has invited the applications for their National Youth Corps Scheme on the official website nyks.nic.in. The NYKS is looking for a total of 13,206 volunteers. They will be deployed in the country for the financial year of 2021-22. Also Read - Union Minister Jintendra Singh joins yoga enthusiasts in Jammu

The objective of this NYKS recruitment 2021 is to create a space for enabling young men and women to serve up to two years in nation-building activities.

The candidates can create an NYKS login account and apply in the NYKS volunteer recruitment till February 20, 2021.

The selected candidates will also be getting a monthly honorarium of Rs 5000. Two volunteers per block in 623 Kendras will be deployed in the country. Further, 3 volunteers each in all-new districts without Kendras will also be deployed. Apart from this, two volunteers for computer/documentation work are also deployed at each Kendra-level.

The deployment of candidates will be initially for one year only, i.e. from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The interested candidates should have passed their Class 10 exam. The candidate should be at least 18 years old and the upper limit for a candidate is 29 years as of April 2021.

Important dates for NYKS recruitment 2021:

Date of advertisement – February 5, 2021

Last date of receiving application – Online, Sorting/ Screening of applications and request letters to DM/DCs (only after receipt of the list of approved nominations from MYA&S) – February 20, 2021.

Meeting of selection committee depending upon the availability of DM/DC concerned for fixing the date for conducting the interview. – February 25, 2021, to March 8, 2021.

Result announcement date – by March 15, 2021

Date of joining for the Newly deployed volunteers and online registration – April 1, 2021

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan at nyks.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NYKS vacancy.