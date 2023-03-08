Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • OAVS TGT, PGT Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1010 Posts at oav.edu.in. Read Details Here

OAVS TGT, PGT Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1010 Posts at oav.edu.in. Read Details Here

OAVS Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at oav.edu.in till April 6, 2023.

Updated: March 8, 2023 8:46 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

OAVS TGT, PGT Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1010 Posts at oav.edu.in. Read Details Here
This is a flagship programme of the NCTE under the NEP 2020.

OAVS Recruitment 2023: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha is hiring candidates for the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in the state. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at oav.edu.in till April 6, 2023. A total of 1010 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check details below.

Also Read:

OAVS Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

  • Last date for completion of online registration: April 06, 2023
  • Last date of submission of online fee as applicable through Debit/credit card/ net banking: April 06, 2023

OAVS Teacher Principal Vacancy

Name of the post Number of vacancies
Principal 100
PGT English51
PGT Physics62
PGT Chemistry61
PGT Biology41
PGT Mathematics61
PGT Commerce25
PGT Economics11
TGT English163
TGT Odia8
TGT Mathematics108
TGT Science33
TGT Social Science81
Art Teacher205

OAVS Teacher Principal Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

You may like to read

OAVS Teacher Principal Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

OAVS Teacher Principal Job Application Form – Direct Link

OAVS Teacher Principal Job Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the computer-based test(CBT), Interview, and Performance test as applicable and specified in these modalities put together.

OAVS Teacher Principal Salary

Name of the postCheck pay scale
PrincipalRs 67, 700
PGT EnglishRs 47, 600
PGT PhysicsRs 47, 600
PGT ChemistryRs 47, 600
PGT BiologyRs 47, 600

How to Apply For OAVS Teacher Principal Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 6, 2023, through the official website —oav.edu.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 8, 2023 8:38 PM IST

Updated Date: March 8, 2023 8:46 PM IST

More Stories