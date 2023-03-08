Home

OAVS TGT, PGT Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1010 Posts at oav.edu.in. Read Details Here

OAVS Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at oav.edu.in till April 6, 2023.

This is a flagship programme of the NCTE under the NEP 2020.

OAVS Recruitment 2023: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha is hiring candidates for the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in the state. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at oav.edu.in till April 6, 2023. A total of 1010 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check details below.

OAVS Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last date for completion of online registration: April 06, 2023

Last date of submission of online fee as applicable through Debit/credit card/ net banking: April 06, 2023

OAVS Teacher Principal Vacancy

Name of the post Number of vacancies Principal 100 PGT English 51 PGT Physics 62 PGT Chemistry 61 PGT Biology 41 PGT Mathematics 61 PGT Commerce 25 PGT Economics 11 TGT English 163 TGT Odia 8 TGT Mathematics 108 TGT Science 33 TGT Social Science 81 Art Teacher 205

OAVS Teacher Principal Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

OAVS Teacher Principal Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

OAVS Teacher Principal Job Application Form – Direct Link

OAVS Teacher Principal Job Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the computer-based test(CBT), Interview, and Performance test as applicable and specified in these modalities put together.

OAVS Teacher Principal Salary

Name of the post Check pay scale Principal Rs 67, 700 PGT English Rs 47, 600 PGT Physics Rs 47, 600 PGT Chemistry Rs 47, 600 PGT Biology Rs 47, 600

How to Apply For OAVS Teacher Principal Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 6, 2023, through the official website —oav.edu.in.

