OAVS TGT, PGT Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1010 Posts at oav.edu.in. Read Details Here
OAVS Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at oav.edu.in till April 6, 2023.
OAVS Recruitment 2023: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha is hiring candidates for the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in the state. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at oav.edu.in till April 6, 2023. A total of 1010 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check details below.
OAVS Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Last date for completion of online registration: April 06, 2023
- Last date of submission of online fee as applicable through Debit/credit card/ net banking: April 06, 2023
OAVS Teacher Principal Vacancy
|Name of the post
|Number of vacancies
|Principal
|100
|PGT English
|51
|PGT Physics
|62
|PGT Chemistry
|61
|PGT Biology
|41
|PGT Mathematics
|61
|PGT Commerce
|25
|PGT Economics
|11
|TGT English
|163
|TGT Odia
|8
|TGT Mathematics
|108
|TGT Science
|33
|TGT Social Science
|81
|Art Teacher
|205
OAVS Teacher Principal Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification here
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.
OAVS Teacher Principal Job Notification PDF – Direct Link
OAVS Teacher Principal Job Application Form – Direct Link
OAVS Teacher Principal Job Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the computer-based test(CBT), Interview, and Performance test as applicable and specified in these modalities put together.
OAVS Teacher Principal Salary
|Name of the post
|Check pay scale
|Principal
|Rs 67, 700
|PGT English
|Rs 47, 600
|PGT Physics
|Rs 47, 600
|PGT Chemistry
|Rs 47, 600
|PGT Biology
|Rs 47, 600
How to Apply For OAVS Teacher Principal Jobs?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 6, 2023, through the official website —oav.edu.in.
