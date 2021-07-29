New Delhi: The Modi government on Thursday announced to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Section under the All India Quota Scheme for UG and PG medical/dental courses from current academic year 2021-22. “ Our Government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year. This will immensely help thousands of our youth every year get better opportunities and create a new paradigm of social justice in our country,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.Also Read - PM Modi Shares Stunning Video of Over 3000 Blackbucks Crossing a Road in Gujarat's Bhavnagar | Watch

Our Government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year. https://t.co/gv2EygCZ7N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2021

This decision would benefit every year nearly 1500 OBC students in MBBS and 2500 OBC students in postgraduation and also around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1000 EWS students in postgraduation.

Earlier, Union Health Ministry had said, “Nearly 5,550 students will be benefitted. Government is committed to providing due reservation both to Backward Category and EWS Category.”

इस निर्णय से मेडिकल तथा डेंटल शिक्षा में प्रवेश के लिए OBC तथा आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग (EWS) से आने वाले 5,550 छात्र लाभान्वित होंगे। देश में पिछड़े तथा कमजोर आय वर्ग के उत्थान के लिए उन्हें आरक्षण देने को सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है। (2/2)https://t.co/amrkl5TveY — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 29, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting held on Monday, had directed the Union ministries concerned to facilitate an effective solution to this long-pending issue, a statement issued by the health ministry said.

OBC students from across the country shall now be able to take the benefit of this reservation in the AIQ scheme to compete for seats in any state. Being a central scheme, the Central List of OBCs shall be used for this reservation.