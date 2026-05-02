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Odisha 10th Result 2026 Today LIVE: BSE Odisha Class 10th result at 4 PM for over 5.6 lakh candidates; how to check download link, scores, pass percentage

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Odisha 10th Result 2026 Today LIVE: BSE Odisha Class 10th result at 4 PM for over 5.6 lakh candidates; how to check download link, scores, pass percentage

The BSE Odisha Class 10th result download link will be active at 4 PM.

When will BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 be announced?(Representational Image/X)

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education(BSE) Odisha will announce the BSE Odisha 10th result today, May 2, 2026. The BSE Odisha Class 10th result download link will be active at 4 PM. All those students who have appeared for the examination can access their scorecard by visiting the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

When will BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 be announced?

It is to be noted that the BSE Odisha 10th Result marksheet will be released at 6 PM. This year, nearly 5,61,979 students have appeared for the board examination held at various exam centres of the state. A student must score at least 33 per cent to qualify the examination. After this, students will be able to take admission in class 11.

In order to view the Odisha 10th subject-wise marksheet, a student must keep their admit card and roll number handy.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 LIVE: MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result download link at mahahsscboard.in Today; how to check, pass percentage

Odisha 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check

bseodisha.ac.in

bseodisha.nic.in

Digilocker

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2026: Odisha Class 10th Result 2024 Date And Time

This year, BSE Odisha 10th Result will be announced today, May 2, 2026. In addition to the official BSE website, bseodisha.ac.in, the Class 10 Matric scores will also be available on the SMS and DigiLocker app and its website, digilocker.gov.in. The press conference will declare the results at 4 PM.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2026: How to Check Odisha Class 10th Result?

Visit the official websites of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Download Class 10 Results 2026.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and.

Submit details, and BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of the BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2026 for future reference.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2026: Details mentioned on the marksheet

Name of the student

Name of the school

Parent’s name

Pass/ Fail status

Roll number of the student

Marks obtained

Subject-wise marks obtained by the candidate

Name of the subject opted

Overall Grade

Along with the result, the board will display the pass percentage and the overall pass percentage. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Odisha BSE 10th Result 2026.

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