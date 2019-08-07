Odisha 10th Supplementary Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha announced the Class 10 supplementary exam results on its official website on Wednesday, i.e., August 7. Students who took up the exam are requested to check their results on the official website, i.e., bseodisha.ac.in.

Here’s How You Can Check Your Odisha Class 10 supplementary Exam Results:

Step 2: Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 3: Click on the results link for Class 10 Supplementary exam.

Step 4: Enter your name and roll number from the admit card.

Step 5: Verify the details and then hit the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will not be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print of your scorecard.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha came into being with the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. This board is responsible for the regulation and development of secondary education in Odisha.