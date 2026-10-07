Odisha Bandh Tomorrow: Will schools, colleges, buses and offices remain closed on Thursday?

Find out if schools, colleges, buses and offices in Odisha will stay open or closed during Thursday's 12-hour opposition bandh.

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Odisha Bandh Tomorrow

Odisha Bandh Tomorrow: Normal life across Odisha is set to face severe disruptions on Thursday, October 8, 2026, as the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and allied non-BJP opposition parties enforce a 12-hour statewide bandh. The shutdown targets three primary grievances: demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the rollback of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026, and the resignation of Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister over textbook errors. Commuters, students and officegoers across the state are bracing for significant operational delays across transit networks and educational institutions.

Is there a school holiday in Odisha?

While the Odisha state government has not declared an official holiday for educational institutes, several private schools and colleges have advised shifting to online classes or altering opening hours to safeguard students against expected road blockades. Widespread impact is expected across public and commercial transport as opposition leaders have called for a complete suspension of buses, trucks and autorickshaws. Commuters and employees heading to government and private offices may face severe delays, while commercial markets and rail services could also encounter localized disruptions throughout the 12-hour bandh

Odisha Bandh Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Why has the Odisha Congress called for a statewide bandh?

The Odisha Congress and allied non-BJP parties called the bandh to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the withdrawal of the MMDR Bill, and the resignation of the state School and Mass Education Minister over textbook errors.

Q2. Will schools and colleges remain closed during the Odisha bandh?

There is no official state government order declaring a general holiday, but several private schools and colleges have advised online classes or delayed openings to ensure student safety amidst expected road blockades.

Q3. Will public transport and train services be impacted?

Yes, transport services are likely to be disrupted as Congress has urged a suspension of buses, trucks, and autorickshaws. Train movement may also face delays or disruptions due to planned rail protests.

Q4. Will markets, shops, and offices function normally?

Commercial establishments, private businesses, and government and private office operations could face significant disruptions during the 12-hour bandh as protesters take to the streets.

Will not support INDIA Bloc’s Odisha bandh: BJD

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday said it will not support the Odisha bandh called by the Congress-led INDIA bloc for October 8, clarifying its stand on the statewide shutdown. Political parties under the INDIA bloc had earlier announced an Odisha Bandh on Thursday over demands including the repeal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond over textbook errors, and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.