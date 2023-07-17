Home

Odisha BEd Result 2023 Out At samsodisha.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here

The SAMS Odisha B.Ed Result 2023 has been announced at the official website samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates who have scored the qualifying marks for the B.Ed entrance exam will be eligible for the counselling process.

Odisha B.Ed Result 2023: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha B.Ed Result 2023 has been released today, July 17. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for their results can visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in to know their score. While the cut-off marks for the SAMS Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2023 are yet to be announced by the authorities, it is anticipated that the cut-off marks will stand around 55 per cent. Candidates who have successfully achieved the cut-off marks of the B.Ed entrance exam will be eligible for the counselling process.

Odisha BEd Result 2023: Steps To Check Score

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘B.Ed. Result for the year 2023’ given.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary information, such as your roll number.

Step 4: Submit and login into the Odisha BEd website.

Step 5: After logging in, the results will be visible on your screen.

Step 6: View your score and download a copy of the page for future reference.

Direct link here.

Odisha BEd Result 2023: Counselling Process

The qualified candidates will now go through the counselling process conducted by SAMS Odisha. The first provisional seats allotment will be released on July 24 at 02:00 PM. Once the counselling is done, the selected candidates will have to report at allotted institutions from July 25 to July 29. It is important to note that the selection list for the second round will be published on August 7 at 02:00 PM. Check Counselling Dates below:

Provisional Allotment of Seats- July 24

Reporting Time at allotted institutions- July 25 to July 29

Dates for updating of preferences through the Slide-Up online process- July 25 to July 30

Dates for updating the data of admitted students in the e-space for first-round admissions by the institutes- July 25 to July 29

Notedly, SAMS Odisha also held the M.Ed Entrance exam. The result for the same is also expected to be released soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to remain updated about the related information regarding the admission process.

