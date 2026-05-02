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Odisha Board 10th Result 2026 released at bseodisha.nic.in; heres how to check marks

Odisha Board 10th Result 2026 released at bseodisha.nic.in; here’s how to check marks

Odisha 10th Result 2026 was declared with a massive pass rate of over 95 per cent. Students can check and download their marksheets online. Scroll down for details.

Odisha Board 10th Result 2026 released at bseodisha.nic.in; here's how to check marks

Odisha Class 10 Result: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has declared the results for Class 10 for the year 2026. The results were announced by the board on May 2, i.e., Saturday. The students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website of the board. The overall pass percentage for the year remained at 95.33 per cent, which shows a strong performance by the students in the board exams.

Where to check results?

The students can check their Class 10 board results on the official websites like

bseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

The result is available online on the above portals, and students would require the login credentials to check their scorecards.

Also Read: Odisha 10th Result 2026 declared LIVE: BSE Odisha Class 10th result download link Today; how to check scores, pass percentage

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How to check the result?

To check the result, the students can follow the simple steps below.

Go to the official website of the board: bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in Click on the link for Odisha 10th Result 2026 Enter your required login credentials Click on the ‘submit’ button Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Important update about certificates

In a major update, the Odisha government has announced that the students will now get their certificates in Odia language and English. The officials, as per reports, mentioned that this type of arrangement was being done for a smooth process of result declaration in the state.

“The board has taken all initiatives for the smooth publication of the result. This year, the students will get their certificate in Odia, in addition to English,” as stated by Odisha’s minister of School and Mass Education Nityananda Gond.

Details of the exam

The exams were held between February 19 and March 2, 2026. The exams were conducted in a single shift in almost 3,082 different centres, scattered across the state.

What’s next?

The board has only released the results for the students belonging to Class 10. The results for Class 12 are expected to be out in the third week of May, which is being widely awaited.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Dates News: When will Board declare CBSE 12th results? Controller of Examinations issues major update; how to check subject-wise scores via Digilocker

Passing percentage

The pass percentage for the year is more than 95 per cent, which highlights the strong academic performance of the students across the state. Alongside this, the students are advised to download their scorecards and plan their next steps for the future.

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