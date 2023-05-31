Home

Odisha Board 12th Result 2023: CHSE +2 Commerce, Science Toppers List

Students who fail the exam will get another chance to appear in the supplementary exam. The detailed schedule of the Odisha Class 12th supplementary exam can be announced in August.

Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 Toppers List: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the Class 12 results for Science and Commerce on Wednesday at 11 am. Students can check their scores at the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Along with the result declaration, CHSE has also declared the toppers for 2023. It is to be noted that the CHSE Class 12th mark sheet will include details like the student’s name, date of birth (DoB), subject-wise marks secured, overall marks, qualifying status, and others. Students who fail the exam will get another chance to appear in the supplementary exam. The detailed schedule of the Odisha Class 12th supplementary exam can be announced in August.

Odisha CHSE Toppers List 2023: Science Stream

The Odisha Board announces the names of toppers along with the CHSE result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available. In 2022, the pass percentage for the Science stream, Commerce stream and Arts stream was recorded at 94.12%, 89.2% and 82.10% respectively.

Rank 1: To Be Announced

Rank 2: To Be Announced

Rank 3: To Be Announced

Odisha CHSE Toppers List 2023: Commerce stream

Rank 1: To Be Announced

Rank 2: To Be Announced

Rank 3: To Be Announced

Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023: Nayagarh district ranks first

Nayagarh district recorded the highest pass percentage of 93.9% in Odisha 12th exams 2023 for commerce stream.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the +2 or 12th result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth. Submit

Step 4: Your Odisha board class 12 result with subject-wise scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the Odisha result 2023 for future reference.

CHSE Odisha class 12th Result 2023 Via SMS

Students can also access their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 through SMS by typing ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263. You will receive the result as a message on you phone.

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2023 Via Umang App

Step 1: Log into UMANG app with your registered mobile number

Step 2: Now, click on ‘all services’

Step 3: Then, select the option of CHSE Odisha from the menu

Step 4: Click on the Class 12 results

Step 5: Enter your registration number and other required credentials

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen

