CM Naveen Patnaik on Thursday ordered the suspension of all 10th & 12th board exams in the state in view of COVID situation. All students of Class 9 & 11 in academic year 2020-21 will be prompted to the 10th and 12th standards respectively. They do not have to take any tests for this.