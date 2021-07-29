Bhubaneswar: Even though the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) said it will announce the results of Class 12 Science and Commerce streams on July 31, the Council on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to grant extra two weeks’ time to announce the results of Class 12 Arts and Commerce steams.Also Read - Jharkhand Judge Death: Matter Raised in Supreme Court After CCTV Clip Surfaces; Brazen Attack on Judiciary, Says Bar Body

Saying that as per the direction of the Supreme Court, the Council is undertaking to publish the results of the Science and Commerce streams on July 31, 2021, the CHSE, however, said the results of Arts and Vocational streams seem impossible to publish by July 31.

"That, keeping in view the bulk and complexity of data capturing and result processing, the task of publishing the results has become voluminous and herculean and the deadline of 31.7.2021 set by this Hon'ble Court, despite the best efforts of the Applicant, seems unachievable," the CHSE said in the plea in Supreme Court.

Furthermore, the CHSE said as per the recommendations of the Expert Committee, the marks secured in the Class-X Board Examination by a student along with the marks secured in Project/Practical component are now in the processing stage.

“That, it is stated that as per the recommendations of the Expert Committee, the marks secured in the Class-X Board Examination by a student along with the marks secured in Project/Practical component are now in the processing stage. In order to ensure publishing an error free result, the Applicant herein prays for some time beyond 31.7.2021 for certain streams. The Applicant herein is putting all efforts to publish the results of the Science and Commerce streams by 31.7.2021. However, the results of Arts & Vocational streams seem impossible to publish by 31.7.2021 as there are a combined number of 2,21,867 students in both the said streams,” the CHSE said in the plea.

Last month, the Supreme Court had asked state boards to declare the results for class 12 exams by July 31. The results will be declared based on an assessment formula.

On June 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced cancellation of class 12 examination for the year 2021, stating that the lives of the students was the top priority for the state government amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.