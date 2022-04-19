BSE Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha on Tuesday released admit cards for the High School Certificate (HSC) or Matric/Class 10 final exam 2022 (Summative Assessment-II). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of BSE at bseodisha.ac.in. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 11 Posts to End Soon; Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in

Here’s How to BSE Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official website of BSE, Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Now go to the Latest Update section.

Click on the link that reads, “ HSC SA-II Admit Card “

“ Key in the login credentials such as School Code and password.

Now click on the login option.

Your BSE Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and keep a printout to for future reference.

The BSE Class 10 exams are scheduled to be held from April 29 and will end on May 7, 2022. Note, the admit card is the most important document one should carry in the examination hall.