Odisha Board Result 2023 Date and Time: BSE Odisha HSC 10th Result 2023 To Be Declared on May 18

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Tuesday announced that the results for this year's class 10 board examinations will be declared on May 18.

Odisha Board Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Tuesday announced that the results for this year’s class 10 board examinations will be declared on May 18. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bseodisha.nic.in

About 5.32 lakh students appeared in the matriculation examination, which was held from March 10 to 17, board president Ramashish Hazra said. Students will be able to check their results on bseodisha.nic.in from 12 pm. The results can also be seen by sending an SMS to 5676750, he said.

Results of open school exams and Madhyama exams will also be published on that day, he added.

Odisha Board Result 2023: Steps to check scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the results:

Visit the official website of Odisha Board i.e. orrisaresults.nic.in.

Check BSE Odisha HSC result 2023.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and the text/numbers from the displayed image and login.

Check your result.

Download/take printout of the result page for future uses.

For other information related to the Odisha 10th examination, students can check the official website of the board.

