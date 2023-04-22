Home

Odisha Board Result 2023 Update: BSE Likely To Announce Matric Results By This Date at bseodisha.ac.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Tomorrow.

Odisha Board Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) is likely to declare the BSE Odisha Result 2023 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the Class 10 Odisha Board Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bseodisha.ac.in. According to the reports, BSE President Ramashish Hazra has said that the Odisha Matric Results 2023 will be released in the month of May.

As per local media, the BSE Odisha President has shared that the Odisha 10th Results would be made available in the second half of May. The candidates must note that Hazra has further stated that the evaluation of the answer scripts has been completed.

As per BSE President, the tabulation process is lengthy and complicated and the state board is working to complete the process as soon as possible to publish error-free results.

“Usually Matric results are published by May. We are trying to publish the results at the earliest and hopeful it will be published by May second half,” Hazra told local media.

Odisha Board Result 2023: Key details

The BSE Odisha Results 2023 will be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

The Results would be available on the official website of the board i.e. bseodisha.ac.in.

The results would also be made available on odisha.indiaresults.com and the official result portal of the state – orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE Odisha conducted the Odisha HSC Exams 2023 from March 10 to 20, 2023.

As per reports, more than 5 lakh students appeared for the Odisha Matric Exams.

The exams were held in 3,218 exam centres across the state.

The results for the same are expected to be released soon.

