New Delhi: Due to increase in Coronavirus cases in Odisha, the state has cancelled all the UG and PG final year exams or final semester exams except for Medical, Paramedical, and Pharmacy courses. An alternative evaluation method will be adopted by universities and autonomous colleges for the declaration of results by August 2020.

Earlier, the state was conducting exams for college and universities between June and August.

According to a report, marks for the final results will be calculated on the basis of internal assessment and marks obtained in previous semesters.

In case, students are not satisfied with their results, they can choose to appear for an improvement exam

in November.