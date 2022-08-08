CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Results 2022 LIVE: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the Odisha Class 12 2 Arts Result 2022 on Monday (August 08) at 1 pm. Along with arts stream result, vocational courses result will also be declared at the same time. Both the results can be checked on other official website orissaresults.nic.in. Once declared, students can check their Odisha 12 results on – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. They need to use their board exam roll number and registration number. Earlier, the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed the date for the announcement of CHSE Odisha 12th Arts results. Earlier on July 27, CHSE had announced the Class 12 result for Science and Commerce stream exam. The pass percentage in plus two Science was 94.12 per cent, while 89.20 per cent in Commerce stream.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2: JEE Mains Result To Be Declared Soon

