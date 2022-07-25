Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE) Odisha will soon declare the result for the Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam. Once released, candidates can download the Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022 through the official website, orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. As per several media reports, the result is likely to be declared on July 30, 2022. Talking to Careers360, Education Minister Samir Ranjan said, “HS, 12th result 2022 will be announced by July 30. The CHSE 12th result date will be announced soon.”Also Read - Akasa Air Recruitment 2022: Freshers Can Apply For Cabin Crew Posts; Check Details Here

According to the Education Minister, the Science and Commerce results will be announced by July 30, whereas the Humanities stream result will be released in the month of August. This year, the Board conducted the Plus 2 exam 2022 between April 28, to May 31, 2022. Over three lakh students have appeared for the examination. However, it is to be noted that the Council has not released any official date and time for the declaration of the result.

Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022 Date Time

As per several media reports, the Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result is likely to be declared on July 30, 2022.

Official Website to Check Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022

Steps to Download Odisha CHSE 12th Marksheet 2022

Visit the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE) Odisha at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number or roll number.

Your Odisha Plus 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the Odisha Plus 2 Result for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE) Odisha.