Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE) Odisha will declare the result for the Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam tomorrow, July 27, 2022, at 4:00 PM. Once released, candidates can download the Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022 through the official website, orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. As per the Education Minister, the Science and Commerce results will be declared tomorrow, July 27, 2022. Meanwhile, the Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week’s time.Also Read - UP Madarsa Board Result 2022 Declared at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in| Here's Direct Link

This year, the Board conducted the Plus 2 exam 2022 between April 28, to May 31, 2022. Over three lakh students have appeared for the examination. Check ways to download Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022. Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 427 Medical Officer Posts Before August 17| Read Details Here

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022 Date Time

CHSE Odisha will declare the Odisha CHSE 12th Board Science and Commerce Stream Result on July 27, 2022.

Apps to Check Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022

Umang

Digilocker

Official Website to Check Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022

Steps by Step Guide to Download Odisha CHSE 12th Marksheet 2022