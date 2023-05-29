Home

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2023 Expected by May 31; Know How to Check Scores at orissaresults.nic.in

To check the Odisha CHSE Class 12th result 2023, students have to log in using their roll number and registration number.

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Council for Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will declare the Higher Secondary (Class 12) result 2023 anytime soon. According to several media reports, the Board will announce the Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 by May 31, 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the Board yet. Once declared, the students can check their results from the websites at chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in. To check the Odisha CHSE Class 12th result 2023, students have to log in using their roll number and registration number.

How to Check Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2023? Follow the steps:

Step 1: Open the Odisha Board 12th result 2023 website, or simply click on the link: chseodisha.nic.in , and orissaresults.nic.in

Open the Odisha Board 12th result 2023 website, or simply click on the link: , and Step 2: You will be directed to the Odisha Board website’s homepage. Look for the CHSE Odisha board 12th result 2023 link.

You will be directed to the Odisha Board website’s homepage. Look for the CHSE Odisha board 12th result 2023 link. Step 3: Now, enter the student’s roll number followed by a captcha code.

Now, enter the student’s roll number followed by a captcha code. Step 4: Your Odisha CHSE Class 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future use.

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2023: Details Mentioned on CHSE12th Marksheet

Student’s name

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of Birth

School Name

Subject Names

Subject-Wise Marks

Total Marks

Qualifying Status.

According to the report, the Board will announce the Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2023 Date and time by May 29(today) evening. This time, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams were held in March. Exams for the Commerce and Arts streams were conducted from March 2. Meanwhile, the board conducted exams for the Science stream between March 1 to April 4, 2023. Students who are not satisfied with the marks can apply for revaluation of their answer scripts. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for more details.

