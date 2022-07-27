Odisha CHSE Result 2022 LIVE: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is all set to declare the Odisha Board Higher Secondary (Class 12) result 2022 for Science and Commerce streams today, July 27. Earlier on Tuesday, Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the date and time for the CHSE result declaration and said, “The results of class 12 board examination for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar.”

“The Plus 2 syllabus was reduced to 60 per cent owing to the COVID-19 situation and made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination,” the Minister added. Once declared, students can check the Odisha HS Science result 2022 and Odisha 12th Commerce result 2022 on the official websites– orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. This year, around 3.22 lakh students in Odisha appeared for the class 12 board examinations, which began from April 28.

Follow LIVE Updates on Odisha CHSE Result 2022 Here