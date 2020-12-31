The Odisha Public Service Commission has released Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 notification today, December 31, 2020. The candidates who are eligible and interested can register themselves for the civil services exam from January 12, 2021. The candidates must note that the registration process would end on February 11, 2021. Also Read - Night Curfew, No Public Gathering: Pandemic Casts Dark Shadow Over New Year's Eve Celebrations Across India

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can visit the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in and apply.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021: Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 12, 2021

Closing date of application: February 11, 2021

Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021: Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies

OAS 137 Posts

OFS 104 Posts

OPS 6 Posts

OCS 8 Posts

ORS 74 Posts

OT & AS 63 Posts

Candidates who want to apply for the examination must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or a State Legislature in India or an Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or deemed to be a University. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 32 years of age.