The Odisha Public Service Commission has released Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 notification today, December 31, 2020. The candidates who are eligible and interested can register themselves for the civil services exam from January 12, 2021. The candidates must note that the registration process would end on February 11, 2021.
Candidates who want to apply for the examination can visit the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in and apply.
For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important details below:
Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021: Important Dates
Opening date of application: January 12, 2021
Closing date of application: February 11, 2021
Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021: Vacancy Details
Name of the Post Number of Vacancies
OAS 137 Posts
OFS 104 Posts
OPS 6 Posts
OCS 8 Posts
ORS 74 Posts
OT & AS 63 Posts
Candidates who want to apply for the examination must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or a State Legislature in India or an Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or deemed to be a University. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 32 years of age.