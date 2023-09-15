Home

BSE Odisha Board Class 10th Application Form 2024 can be filled by visiting the official website – http://bseodisha.ac.in/.

Odisha Board Class 10 exam form 2024 out at bseodisha.ac.in.

Odisha Board Class 10 Exam Form 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the application form for the Annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination 2024. The students of recognized secondary schools who have been promoted to Class X as per their performance in the Class-IX examination,2022-23 can fill up application forms for appearing at Class-X, HSC Examination, 2024 under the school regular category through their Head of Institutions. Students can fill up BSE Odisha Board Class 10th Application Form 2024 by visiting the official website – http:///.

The students who have taken admission into the Correspondence Course of the Board shall fill up forms for appearing at the Class-X, HSC Examination, 2024 under the CC Regular category. “Deputy Secretary of all zonal offices will be the authority for filling up of forms for regular and ex-regular category Correspondence Course students of their zone in offline mode and submit the data after one week of completion of form fill up at the head office,” reads the official statement.

During the online filling up of application forms, the Head of the Institution should be very careful in filling up of the subjects such as First Language, Second Language, and Third Language. The students who have taken Vocational Trades in lieu of 3rd language subjects, their Vocational Subject code shall be shown automatically. If any wrong

Odisha HSC Board Exams 2024: Registration Dates

Date of filling up of forms is from 15/09/2023 till 30/09/2023 11.45 pm.

Odisha HSC Board Exams 2024 Application Form

Odisha Class 10th Board Examination 2024

As per reports, the annual High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examination for 2024 will be held from February 20, 2024, to March 4, 2024. The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and developes Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes.

Odisha Class 10th Board Examination Form: How to Fill Application? Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha at

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,”2023-09-15 APPLICATION FOR FILLING UP OF FORM, FOR ANNUAL HSC EXAMINATION-2024.”

Login into the account.

Fill up the application form.

Upload documents if required.

Pay the application fee, if necessary.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference. In case of any difficulty faced in doing the online filling up of application forms, the login authorities may contact the B.S.E., Odisha by sending a message through e-mail transfer0222@gmail.com. The message should contain the specific problem faced along with the school code & mobile number of the login authority.

