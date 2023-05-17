Home

Odisha Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check BSE 10th Marksheet Online Via SMS, Digilocker App

Odisha 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 will be announced at 10:00 AM.

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Date, Time, Link: The Board of Secondary Education(BSE) Odisha will declare the Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2023 on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 will be announced at 10:00 AM. All those students who have appeared for the Odisha Class 10th examination can check and download Odisha Class 10th HSC Result 2023 at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. In order to access the Odisha Matric Result 2023, a registered student needs to enter his/her roll number on the result’s login page.

Around 5 lakh students are eagerly waiting for BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023. The BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 can also be viewed through a number of alternative channels. In addition to the websites, students have access to their Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 via SMS and DigiLocker.

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Odisha class 10 result date for SA – 1 January 18, 2023 Odisha 10th exam 2023 dates March 10 to March 17, 2023 Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 May 18, 2023 Odisha Class 10th revaluation application starts June 2023(expected) Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 for Revaluation July 2023 Odisha Class 10th supplementary exam August 2023 Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 for supplementary exams August 2023

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: How to Check BSE Odisha Class 10 Marksheet?

Step 1: Visit the official websites, www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, Look for the link related to the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023. Now click on it.

Step 3: Type in the field provided with your Roll Number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the information. Your Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the BSE Odisha result of the HSC Examination and take a printout for future reference. How to Check Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 via SMS? Additionally, students can use SMS to check their Odisha HSC 10th Result 2023. To view the matriculation result for Odisha 2023, follow the instructions below. Open the SMS application on your smartphone.

The message should be sent in a given format – OR10<Rollno> to 5676750.

Students will receive the BSE Odisha result 2023 10th class on their respective mobile numbers Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: How to Check BSE Odisha Class 10 Marksheet Via Digilocker? Step 1: Open the Digilocker application on your smartphone. You can also go to the website digilocker.gov.in.

Open the Digilocker application on your smartphone. You can also go to the website digilocker.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” option located in the upper left corner of the webpage.

Click on the “Sign up” option located in the upper left corner of the webpage. Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Enter your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN. Step 4: Now log in with the required details.

Now log in with the required details. Step 5: Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “BSE Odisha.”

Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “BSE Odisha.” Step 6: Pick a category for the 2023 BSE Odisha Class 10 Results.

Pick a category for the 2023 BSE Odisha Class 10 Results. Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number. The Odisha 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen. Details Mentioned on Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Exam Roll Number

Date of Birth

Qualifying status

Subjects

Grades

School name

Name of candidate

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks

Result name

Board name The Odisha matric examination was conducted from March 10 to 17. The BSE President Ramashis Hazra will announce the Odisha Matric exam results at 10 AM, but the scorecards will be available on the official websites and after 12:00 PM. For more details, track the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

For more details, track the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.