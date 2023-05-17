Home

Education

Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 Tomorrow, Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years

Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 Tomorrow, Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Date And Time: Students download BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 and BSE Odisha Class 10th Marksheet 2023 at the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

Photo-PTI

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Date And Time: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is all set to declare the result for the Class 10 board examination tomorrow, May 18, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 and BSE Odisha Class 10th Marksheet 2023 at the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. This time over 5.32 lakh students have appeared in the matric examination.

Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 on Digilocker And SMS

The Odisha matric examination was conducted from March 10 to 17. In addition to the official result BSE website, bseodisha.ac.in, the Class 10 scorecards will also be available on the SMS and DigiLocker app and its website, . Students can check their scores by sending an SMS to 5676750.

You may like to read

Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 Official Websites

To access the Odisha Class 10th result 2023, a student needs to enter his/her roll number and date of birth. One can check the official websites and steps to check the scorecard here.

While declaring the Odisha Board result, the board will announce the pass percentages for each class, including overall, gender, school, region, and more. The Board will also publish the list of Class 10 toppers. In the meantime, students can look up pass percentages from the last five years.

Year Class 10th Pass Percentage 2022 90.55% 2021 97.89% 2020 85.5% 2019 70-78% 2018 92.47%

Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 Passing Marks, Supplementary Exams

Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in order to be considered qualified. Students who score less than 33% will be declared ‘failed’ in the BSE Odisha matric result 2023. Students who do not achieve the required 33% must take the BSE Odisha supplementary exam to save their year.

Odisha Class 10 Result 2023: How To Download BSE Class 10th Board Exam Marksheet?

Visit the official websites of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Download Class 10 Results 2023.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and.

Submit details and BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of the BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2023 for future reference.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Date And Time

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the result for the Class 10 board examination tomorrow, May 18, 2023. The BSE President Ramashis Hazra will announce the Odisha Matric exam results at 10 AM, but the score cards will be available on the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in after 12:00 PM. For more details, track the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.