Odisha Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023(OUT): How to Check BSE HSC 10th Scorecard at bseodisha.nic.in
Odisha Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education(BSE) Odisha has declared the Odisha Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 on Monday, August 7, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the Odisha Class 10th supplementary examination can check and download Odisha Class 10th HSC Supplementary Result 2023 at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. In order to access the Odisha Matric Result 2023, a registered student needs to enter his/her roll number on the result’s login page.
