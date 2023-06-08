ZEE Sites

  • Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2023 LIVE: CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Results at orissaresults.nic.in; Date, Time, Direct Link Here
Updated: June 8, 2023 9:01 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Candidates can check the CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Arts on the official website - orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is expected to declare the result for the Class 12 arts stream examination today, June 8, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023 by visiting the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Over two lakh students have appeared for the examination. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2023 Result Date, Odisha CHSE Class 12th Arts Marks, Topper List, Official Website, download link, and others.

Live Updates

  • 9:58 AM IST

    Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2023 LIVE: CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Results at 4:00 PM: Reports

  • 9:00 AM IST

    Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2023 LIVE: Official Websites to Check CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Results

    orissaresults.nic.in

    chseodisha.nic.in

  • 8:59 AM IST

    Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2023 LIVE: CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Results Expected Date And Time

    The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is expected to declare the result for the Class 12 arts stream examination today, June 8, 2023.

