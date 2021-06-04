Odisha Class 12th Board Exams Cancelled: The Odisha government has cancelled Class 12 board exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the decision on the cancellation of class 12th board exam conducted by CHSE for this year. Also Read - Karnataka Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: Govt to Decide Evaluation Criteria For 2nd PUC Exams Soon

The Odisha CM said the lives of students are more important than exams.

Several states such as UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have cancelled their class 12th boards after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

The decision to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. PM Modi asserted that the decision to cancel the exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.