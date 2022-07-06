Odisha CPET 2022 Exam: Higher Education Department has issued a notification stating that the Odisha Common Post Graduation Entrance Test, Odisha CPET 2022 will start from August 1, 2022 and conclude on August 13, 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the entrance test will be conducted in three sessions by the department.

The first exam begins on August 1, 2022 which includes the subject Anthropology Arts and Science which will be conducted in the first session, then geography and marine science in second session and MBA exam will be conducted in third session.

Odisha CPET 2022 Exam: Here are some of the key details

Odisha CPET 2022 Exam will be conducted in three sessions by the department.

The first session will be from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

The Odisha CPET 2022 Exam second one from 12.30 p.m. to 2 p.m

The last session will be from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

The Odisha CPET 2022 Exam will provide students who are appearing for the test, extra 30 minutes to complete their examination.

All the exams are entrance subjects and are scheduled accordingly.

The entrance test has scheduled exams on physics, microbiology, hindi, english, zoology, statistics, commerce, environmental science, sociology, economics, home science, nutrition and many more are scheduled accordingly from August 2, 3, 4,5,6,8,10, 12, 13 this year.

Candidates note that the exam is not scheduled on August 7, 2022, August 9, 2022 and on August 11, 2022.