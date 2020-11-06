The Higher Education Department, Odisha is likely to release Odisha CPET Result 2020 on November 16, 2020, according to reports. Soon after the formal declaration of the results, the same would be available on the official website of SAMS, Odisha on pg.samsodisha.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Also Read - Schools to Remain Shut in Odisha Over Possibility of Second Wave of COVID-19

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check their results:

· Visit the official site of SAMS Odisha on pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

· Click on Odisha CPET Result 2020 link available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

· Your result would be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates can check the official website of SAMS, Odisha for more related details.

The Higher Education Department, Odisha conducted the examination from October 12 to October 22, 2020. A total of 71,789 candidates have registered for the exam and a total of 62,942 candidates have appeared for the entrance examination.