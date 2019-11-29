Odisha Forest Guard Recruitment 2019: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has begun the application process for Odisha Forest Guard Recruitment 2019 today, i.e., Friday, November 29. Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies in forest guard posts can do so by visiting the official website of OSSSC – ossc.gov.in.

The OSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for as many as 806 vacancies. The window for application will be open till December 29, which is the last date to make the fee payment for the examination.

Official notification was released by the Commission with complete details on the application process, exam syllabus, salary etc.

Follow the steps below to apply for Odisha Forest Guard Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSSC, i.e., ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for online application and register with the required details.

Step 3: After registration, go back to the ‘Apply Online’ link and enter the login details.

Step 4: Fill in the required credentials like name, DOB, academic details and so on.

Step 5: On the next page, upload your scanned Passport Size Photo and a scanned copy of your Signature.

Step 6: Next, pay the Application Form Fee. Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 7: Save the form and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Candidates will be able to download the challan between December 30 and January 6, 2020. The date of the examination will be updated by the Odisha Commission shortly.