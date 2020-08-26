New Delhi: Keeping the ongoing coronavirus situation in mind, the Odisha government on Wednesday decided to reduce the school syllabus of Class 1 to 12 by 30 per cent. This is being done for the current academic year. Also Read - 40 Dalit Families Face Social Boycott in Odisha's Dhenkanal After Girl Plucks Flowers From Upper-Caste Man's Farm

Making the announcements, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the decision was taken as schools are closed across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have reduced the syllabus of class 1 to 12th by 30 per cent for 2020-21 academic year," Dash said.

We have reduced the syllabus of class 1st to 12th by 30 per cent for 2020-21 academic year: Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash pic.twitter.com/cvR1ZSZVtd — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

The decision from the state government was taken as per the recommendation of three committees which were set up for the purpose.

Dash said that the new syllabus will be available on the official websites of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) soon.

He also added that the chapters which will help students succeed in national-level tests have been retained in the new syllabus.